Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,800 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

NYSE:HCA traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,566. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

