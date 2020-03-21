Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Utah Medical Products worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $298.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTMD. BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

