Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 571,247 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571,247 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Iqvia worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.67. 2,987,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

