Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 726,200 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 726,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of BOX worth $23,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in BOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

