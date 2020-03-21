Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 783,869 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.81% of Conduent worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Conduent stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 4,469,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

