Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 892,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $35.04. 7,196,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,397. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last 90 days.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.