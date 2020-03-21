Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Carnival worth $24,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Carnival by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,081,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 461,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,012,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

