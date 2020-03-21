Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,438 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,259,000 after buying an additional 281,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,765,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,720,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.52 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

