Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $114,005.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Koinex, CoinPlace and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, KuCoin, Radar Relay, DDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Koinex, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Binance, CoinExchange, GOPAX, WazirX, IDEX, Coineal, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

