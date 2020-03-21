Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.8% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.24. 99,706,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

