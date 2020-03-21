Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 21st (CATC, CTAS, ECPG, FIVE, FORM, HSIC, MGTA, NMIH, OXINF, PRAA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, March 21st:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

