Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.14 Million

Analysts predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report sales of $43.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.91 million. Retrophin posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $184.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.66 million to $187.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.70 million, with estimates ranging from $193.45 million to $219.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $348,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

