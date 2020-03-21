Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

RVNC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

