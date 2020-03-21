Reviewing Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) & Vical (NASDAQ:VICL)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vical has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Neuralstem and Vical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Vical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Vical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Vical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16% Vical -1,002.10% -29.46% -27.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuralstem and Vical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 5.25 -$4.93 million N/A N/A Vical $1.62 million 19.74 -$16.25 million ($0.81) -1.73

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vical.

Summary

Vical beats Neuralstem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

