Reviewing Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & Check Point Software Technologies (OTCMKTS:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 6.85 $825.70 million $5.51 16.29 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 41.39% 23.10% 14.64% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Check Point Software Technologies and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 4 12 3 0 1.95 Temenos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $116.59, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Temenos.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Temenos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers. It also offers funds and securities solutions; financial crime solutions, which combat financial crime for banks, and large and small businesses; payment solutions; and risk and compliance solutions that enable financial institutions to navigate the regulatory landscape. In addition, the company provides CorporateSuite products for corporate banking needs; FundSuite, a fund administration software for fund accounting, portfolio accounting, and investor servicing and transfer agency activities; IslamicSuite services for Islamic banking; InclusiveBankingSuite, an integrated banking software solution for microfinance institutions and community banks; RetailSuite, an integrated banking software solution for retail banks; and WealthSuite, an integrated software solution for wealth managers. Further, it offers technology products, such as data, design, integration, interaction, and platform. Additionally, the company provides customer support, cloud banking, expert, and training services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

