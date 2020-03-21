Rimbit Hits Market Capitalization of $37,343.04 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Rimbit has a market cap of $37,343.04 and approximately $28.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002808 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

