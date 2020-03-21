Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RIO traded down C$617,697.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 163,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,098. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

