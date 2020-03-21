Ripio Credit Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Gate.io and Bancor Network. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $21.08 million and $1.50 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007831 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, Kyber Network, C2CX, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Bancor Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.