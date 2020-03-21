Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $526,933.66

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Rise has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $526,933.66 and approximately $289.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 144,149,363 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

