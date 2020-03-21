Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $0.34

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $565.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00005618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

