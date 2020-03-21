RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6,050.19 or 0.98171009 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $982,674.01 and approximately $44,962.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014409 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

