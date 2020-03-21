Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $3.81 million and $2.69 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

