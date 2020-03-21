Rupaya Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,501.65 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Rupaya has a total market cap of $8,501.65 and approximately $267.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,575.05 or 2.29780723 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000562 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,511,230 coins and its circulating supply is 8,483,235 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.