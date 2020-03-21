Rupee Price Up 31% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market cap of $124,554.27 and $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,161,700 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

