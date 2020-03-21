Rupee (RUP) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $110,188.31 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,154,200 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

