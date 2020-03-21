Safe 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,188.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $47,188.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004400 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

