Safe Haven Trading Up 0.6% This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $459,551.10 and approximately $3,296.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.03039154 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003915 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

