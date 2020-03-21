Safe (SAFE) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $51,899.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004486 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.