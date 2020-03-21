SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $354,558.97 and $18.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.01164871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00172837 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008238 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00091010 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

