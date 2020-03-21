Safex Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Safex Token has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $175.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000778 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00087353 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000076 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003309 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

