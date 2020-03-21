Sai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.