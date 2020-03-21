Sakura Bloom (SKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $511,420.23

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $511,420.23 and approximately $7,642.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.03039154 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003915 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay.

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.