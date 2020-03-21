salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.80

News stories about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a daily sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected salesforce.com’s score:

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.35. 12,448,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,347,110. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,783,016 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.