SALT Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Liqui, AirSwap and Huobi. SALT has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $26,966.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.02643641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00193140 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liqui, Gate.io, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

