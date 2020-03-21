SaluS Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $53,654.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00068583 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034615 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00091303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.22 or 0.99452488 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000881 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

