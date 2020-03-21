Scala (XLA) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a market cap of $165,227.32 and approximately $145.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala's official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

