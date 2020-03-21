Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after buying an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after buying an additional 209,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.99.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

