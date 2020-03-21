Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 18,700 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,470. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.52 and a 52-week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

