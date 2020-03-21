Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 92,248 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,278. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $549.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

