Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. 3,552,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

