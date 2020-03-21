Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2,970.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 912,882 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 5,032,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,543. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.