Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 346.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 88.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 24.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

