Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 10,175 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

