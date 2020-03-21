Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 143,562 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 361.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

CAG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,119. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

