Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 72,926 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 769.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of EXACT Sciences worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. 4,567,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $1,113,746.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at $79,202,489.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.