Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 114,300 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 116,617,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,127,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

