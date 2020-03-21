Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 312,268 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

AUPH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.10. 2,845,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,750. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

