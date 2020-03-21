Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,405 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 220,195 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Shares of LPX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,346. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -178.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

