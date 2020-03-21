Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,787 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.57.

Nasdaq stock traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

