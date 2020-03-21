Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

